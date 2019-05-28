Project developer begins work on 'defining estate'

Moorhead Family Communities director Bill Moorhead is confident everything is ready to go at Bargara Headlands.

THE developer of a 328-block Innes Park estate is satisfied with the Bundaberg Regional Council's approval conditions, and so he now focuses on building the project's first stage.

Moorhead Family Communities director Bill Moorhead has developed more than a 1000 blocks in 30 years, but he wanted this development to be his defining project.

"This is the big one, the one I want to get right,” Mr Moorhead said.

"I'm 57 years old and I want to leave a good legacy.

"I'd prefer to be bird watching, and surfing to be honest, but it's an opportunity to do something really exciting that will make a difference.”

Bundaberg Regional Council engineers meet on-site at Bargara Headlands.

Mr Moorhead met with the council's engineers at the site on Monday afternoon, just as excavators began digging the sewerage line, where one of the things discussed for the approved project was the legal working hours.

He was satisfied with the council's conditions, and it meant the developer will lay down the sewer pipe in the next week.

The 35 blocks in the first stage should be ready to build on by Christmas.

Although the developer was not actively looking to sell the properties until then, six blocks already had been chosen.

He concentrated on talking about the environmentally and community conscious initiatives the estate will include within the completion of the 15-year project, such as the planting of native trees and turtle protection measures such as particular street and house lighting which he said goes beyond local and state government legislation.

The developer aims to beautify Kalina Creek, which runs through Bargara Headlands. Chris Burns

He has spent about $300,000 on removing the weirs and planting native trees in Kalina Creek, which runs through the estate, and in the completion of an artificial wetland expects to pay $500,000.

He plans to build the houses away from the ocean so that it was an inclusive area for the community, and in the entire estate would be building two chilled water stations so people could refill their bottles, as well as a recycling centre.