Project 10 Gigaberg: Council’s push for country’s fastest internet

Bundaberg Regional Council is looking to drive the delivery of Australia’s fastest internet with a new project it’s calling “10 Gigaberg”.

The project aims to deliver internet speeds of up to 10 gigabytes per second of affordable internet within the next two to three years.

10 Gigaberg was unveiled as part of the council’s Invest in Bundaberg prospectus.

Council’s executive director of strategic projects and economic development, Ben Artup, said the project was inspired after a study conducted by Council showing just how far behind Bundaberg’s internet speeds were.

“We’ve got some big problems there as a community and if we’re going to attract industry to the are we need to fix it and make sure we can get affordable and reliable internet speed in our region,” Mr Artup said.

He said there were a number of projects that would help bring Bundaberg those speeds, like preparatory infrastructure to make it easier for businesses to connect to the network quickly, as well as thinking about how the region will physically connect to other parts of the country.

“The deep-sea internet cable that’s just being put into the Sunshine Coast – that’s how we get data from our region and our country to the world,” he said.

“We can connect our region to that over time by a land cable, and we get connectivity to Europe and the US quicker than what Sydney can get it.”

He said the lack of top-notch infrastructure was like a digital tax on the region.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said establishing a 10 gigabit network had been identified as one of Council’s top 10 advocacy priorities.

“Council will soon conduct a region-wide audit of our telecommunication network which will help us to understand what infrastructure we need to launch a 10 gigabit network,” Cr Dempsey said.

“We are keen to lead this space because we know the investment potential that could be created with this type of connectivity.

“It would place Bundaberg on the map for business and global entrepreneurs who will no longer suffer the ‘tyranny of internet distance’.”