PROGRESS: $2.43m Burnett project continues through pandemic

DEVELOPMENT UPDATE: The IWC North Burnett Health & Wellbeing Community Centre is proceeding well in July 2020 and is set for completion in 2021. Picture: Contributed

DEVELOPMENT UPDATE: The IWC North Burnett Health & Wellbeing Community Centre is proceeding well in July 2020 and is set for completion in 2021. Picture: Contributed

WHILE the region continues to reel from the impacts of coronavirus, a North Burnett development continues to show progress.

The $2.43 million project to deliver a purpose-built IWC North Burnett Health & Wellbeing Centre in Gayndah to serve the whole of the region is proceeding on track and on budget, according to IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany.

“We couldn’t let the pandemic slow down this project,” he said,

“Because it is offering a very real opportunity for the region to move ahead in relation to Primary Health Care.

“Everyone across the North Burnett will see the benefits of this important infrastructure.”

IWC is Aboriginal community-driven and a registered charity, offering services to all people, indigenous and non-indigenous.

Artist's impression of the future IWC Health and Wellbeing Community Centre in Gayndah.

It has been a constant in the region for years, establishing a small clinic in Gayndah in 2013 which has become the home of a very active Multidisciplinary Care Team.

This month, the pouring of the concrete is under way for the foundations of the purpose-built facility comprising community meeting areas, clinical rooms, treatment rooms, reception areas and interview rooms.

“We have cleared the old YMCA building but, of course, have retained the large indoor sports stadium which closed in 2016 when the YMCA shut its Gayndah hub,” Mr Mulvany said.

“As part of this project, we will be upgrading the sports stadium, developing additional gym capacity plus changing room and toilet amenities.

“The aim is to complete the project and have it up and running for the community next year, in 2021.”

The centre will serve all of the North Burnett region, and build on the services currently delivered by IWC as well as opening the doors to other service providers by offering a purpose-built facility, according to Mr Mulvany.

“This is an exciting project that is rising like a phoenix from the ashes to build community services for all people in the region and generate local jobs,” he said.

The initial phase was to clear the site, bringing in a contractor to remove the former YMCA building to make way for a brand-new facility.

The site of the old Gayndah YMCA before it was pulled down.

READ MORE:

REVEALED: Development projects bringing stimulus to region

Million dollar water upgrade and jobs to flow into region

WORKS APPROVED: Construction to begin on new ag store

“This project is of a smaller scale than the IWC Health & Wellbeing Complex in Bundaberg, but the effects will be as significant,” Mr Mulvany said.

“We are here, working alongside and with the people of North Burnett, to build a brighter future in terms of health, wellbeing, jobs and community resilience.”