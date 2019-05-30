Program to tackle domestic violence to be trailled in Bundy

Under the program funded by QSuper, DVConnect will provide greater access to counselling services for women placed in temporary motel accommodation in order to keep them safe.

Under the program funded by QSuper, DVConnect will provide greater access to counselling services for women placed in temporary motel accommodation in order to keep them safe. MILLARD RUSSELL

A PILOT program will be trialled in Bundaberg, to provide greater support to regionally based women fleeing domestic and family violence.

Under the program funded by QSuper, DVConnect will provide greater access to counselling services for women placed in temporary motel accommodation in order to keep them safe.

DVConnect's business transformation manager Michelle Wicks said women in regional areas placed in motel accommodation when fleeing their homes could feel isolated and were at risk of returning to potentially life threatening situations.

"Unfortunately, emergency accommodation in a motel is often the first safe place for a woman and her children when fleeing domestic and family violence, until more appropriate safe arrangement can be found,” she said.

The pilot, which will also be trialled in Gladstone, will provide women access to a secure device to contact a specialist DVConnect crisis counsellor via a video call.

The aim is to give women a face to face experience to feel better supported.

In 2017-18 there were 153 women and 231 children who spent 341 nights in motels in the Gladstone and Bundaberg areas.