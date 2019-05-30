Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Under the program funded by QSuper, DVConnect will provide greater access to counselling services for women placed in temporary motel accommodation in order to keep them safe.
Under the program funded by QSuper, DVConnect will provide greater access to counselling services for women placed in temporary motel accommodation in order to keep them safe. MILLARD RUSSELL
Politics

Program to tackle domestic violence to be trailled in Bundy

30th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT program will be trialled in Bundaberg, to provide greater support to regionally based women fleeing domestic and family violence.

Under the program funded by QSuper, DVConnect will provide greater access to counselling services for women placed in temporary motel accommodation in order to keep them safe.

DVConnect's business transformation manager Michelle Wicks said women in regional areas placed in motel accommodation when fleeing their homes could feel isolated and were at risk of returning to potentially life threatening situations.

"Unfortunately, emergency accommodation in a motel is often the first safe place for a woman and her children when fleeing domestic and family violence, until more appropriate safe arrangement can be found,” she said.

The pilot, which will also be trialled in Gladstone, will provide women access to a secure device to contact a specialist DVConnect crisis counsellor via a video call.

The aim is to give women a face to face experience to feel better supported.

In 2017-18 there were 153 women and 231 children who spent 341 nights in motels in the Gladstone and Bundaberg areas.

domestic vioence
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Mum’s tragic Facebook post before crash

    Mum’s tragic Facebook post before crash

    News A mother killed with her four kids in a fiery car accident said she felt “alone” and “left behind”, in a pleading message shared before she died.

    • 30th May 2019 5:06 AM
    Lights, camera, action: Bundy's next doco filmed today

    premium_icon Lights, camera, action: Bundy's next doco filmed today

    News Artist talks trauma to triumph

    • 30th May 2019 5:00 AM
    On the job: Slight drop in Wide Bay's unemployment rate

    premium_icon On the job: Slight drop in Wide Bay's unemployment rate

    News Unemployment rate decrease for Wide Bay

    • 30th May 2019 5:00 AM
    PHOTOS: 2019 Bundy Show gets underway

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 2019 Bundy Show gets underway

    News What you need to know for people's day tomorrow