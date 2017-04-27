Program to help families cut back on power bills

The Energy Savvy Families Program is designed to help low income families learn more about their energy use which will ultimately put money back in their pocket.

LOCALS who are struggling to pay their electricity bills are being encouraged to take advantage of a new program designed to assist low-income families in understanding their energy consumption.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the Energy Savvy Families Program would help families to better manage peak usage and cut back on rising electricity bills.

The program, launched at the Bundaberg and District Neighbourhood Centre this week, is a joint initiative of the Queensland Council of Social Service, CitySmart and Ergon Energy.

"Now more than ever families are facing rising electricity costs that they simply can't keep up with,” Mr Bennett said.

"The program is designed to help low-income families learn more about their energy use which will ultimately put money back in their pocket.”

Mr Bennett said the program would involve the installation of digital meters in homes and participants would receive an education package to help families learn how to reduce electricity consumption.

The education package will include access to CitySmart's Reduce Your Juice app, which allows families to play mobile games on their smartphones and tablets to learn more about their energy.

Mr Bennett encouraged local low-income families to take advantage of the program through the Bundaberg and District Neighbourhood Centre.

"I urge families who are struggling to pay their bills reach out, seek help and participate in this worthwhile program,” he said.

For more information on the program contact the Bundaberg and District Neighbourhood Centre on 4153 1614.