Program to help Bundy parents improve skills

The IWC's Neswaya Little is a trained facilitator in the world-renowned Triple-P Positive Parenting Program and says it is achieving good outcomes for children of all ages.

The IWC's Neswaya Little is a trained facilitator in the world-renowned Triple-P Positive Parenting Program and says it is achieving good outcomes for children of all ages. Simon Young

"PARENTING skills are not something that come automatically when you have children, but they can be taught in a way that matches each family's own values, beliefs and needs.”

That's according to Neswaya Little of IWC's Families' Wellbeing program, a trained facilitator in the world-renowned Triple P - Positive Parenting Program as well as being a mother of three.

"Triple P has been proven to achieve great outcomes, whether your children are toddlers or teens,” said Mrs Little. "IWC is now focused on bringing this to our Indigenous parents and their households across our region, to build resilience in our communities.”

The program is being delivered free of charge to small groups, with follow-up one-on-one sessions.

It forms part of the unique IWC holistic model of care, which includes health and medical, family and community. IWC is non-government, community-run and a registered charity, delivering 107,000 Episodes of Care a year to more than 13,000 clients, and growing.

"While every parent may have challenges, providing a culturally responsive program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families is important,” said IWC Families' Wellbeing program manager Frank Garcia.

"As shown in the 2015 Australian Early Development Census (AEDC), Indigenous children in our communities are twice as likely to be developmentally vulnerable on two or more of the AEDC developmental domains. These areas include physical health and wellbeing, social competence, emotional maturity, language and cognitive skills, communication skills and general knowledge.

"This can deliver additional challenges to parents, and the Families' Wellbeing program is focused on the Early Learning development of our Indigenous youth.

"With IWC now able to deliver the Indigenous-specific Triple P in our region, we can help to build parenting and carer skills. Through this, we will continue to address the cycle of disadvantage that prevents many children, and their families, from achieving their potential.”

He added: "IWC has both male and female Indigenous facilitators, all highly experienced in support work in our communities.”

Having worked in Early Learning Development within IWC for some years, Mrs Little is very happy to be one of IWC's three facilitators.

"Triple P is designed to give parents the skills they need to raise confident, healthy children and teenagers and to build stronger family relationships,” she said.

"Through this program, we don't tell people how to parent. Rather, we are able to provide parents with simple and practical strategies they can adapt to suit their own values, beliefs and needs. The benefits can be dramatic and long-lasting. This is an impressive program, and it works - whether parents may be feeling challenged by their children or want to take a proactive approach to building their family's resilience.”