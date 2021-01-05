Program delivers free online training to Bundy ag businesses

Agricultural businesses will have free access to SafeFarm’s online training and safety induction programs.

The Queensland Government has partnered with an online training company to provide free access for Queensland agricultural businesses and their employees.

Under the Queensland Economic Recovery Plan, agricultural businesses will have access to online training and safety induction programs through Toowoomba based company SafeFarm.

With the ongoing labour shortages, estimated to be more than 15,000 unfilled jobs, more and more people from outside the industry are looking to take up the opportunities in agriculture. With little to no experience in farm work, this provides a significant safety risk to them and their employer and puts pressure on productivity.

The aspect of the broader government initiative will help to bridge the gap between recruitment and full job-readiness and ensure safety topics are delivered consistently prior to on-site arrival.

Targeted programs have been developed for prospective agricultural and horticultural employees to complete online prior to beginning work on-site, ensuring effective safety management from the start of employment and allowing employers to focus on other aspects of their businesses.

SafeFarm Managing Director Shane Ridley said it was a great opportunity to leverage government assistance to deliver improved safety induction programs across the industry.

"These courses also provide an opportunity for people thinking about taking up opportunities on farms to gain a basic understanding of the roles including what the work involves." Mr Ridley said.

Training is available 24/7 via the SafeFarm website and online training room and is typically completed off site and before a new employee or contractor even arrives, meaning new and returning employees arrive on site trained, prepared and ready for the work ahead.

Training records are maintained electronically and can be independently verified at any time by the SafeFarm platform.

The training courses are presented online and in an audiovisual format, including a short assessment and in a format suitable for people who have English as a second language or limited computer skills.

All participants who successfully complete the training receive a SafeFarm Certificate and eCard to be presented to employers as needed.

Providing access to convenient and accessible online training is part of the Queensland Government's commitment to supporting small business to adapt and ensure barriers to employment and economic recovery are removed.

The free online training will be available for small businesses and employees until the end of March 2021.

More information on the program is available at this website.

