Program set to teach language

Ashley Clark
| 4th May 2017 7:53 AM
LEARNING THE LANGUAGE: Aunty Melinda Holden, language worker, will teach indigenous language lessons starting in May.
LEARNING THE LANGUAGE: Aunty Melinda Holden, language worker, will teach indigenous language lessons starting in May.

AUSTRALIAN indigenous languages are fast becoming extinct and are one of the most threatened on earth.

The threat has prompted one group to hold language lessons in order to emphasise and celebrate the unique and essential role of indigenous languages throughout the Bundaberg community.

The Central Queensland Language Centre, with Gidarjil Development Corporation Ltd, will hold Community Language Lessons at the Neighbourhood Centre this month.

Language worker Aunty Melinda Holden said Gurang and Gooreng Gooreng, two of the three prominent indigenous languages spoken in Bundaberg, would be taught during the eight week program.

"We will teach the sounds, grammar and everyday sentences so people are able to converse with each other,” she said.

"We will also teach how to write sentences in these languages.”

Aunty Melinda said indigenous languages differed greatly from the modern day English language.

"We have what is called a free word order,” she said.

"In English we say, 'how are you today' but with indigenous language we say it a different way, like 'today you how'.

"It is all about what suffix endings are placed on a word that determines what that sentence means.”

Aunty Melinda said she hoped the lessons would start a resurgence of indigenous language for generations to come instead of becoming lost in modern society.

"Our languages were never written, it was all oral until linguists and anthropologists started recording,” she said.

"For that I am grateful because I am able to teach and my grand kids will learn from me and so on.”

Along with the program, NAIDOC Week will also embrace language, with the theme Our Language Matters, during celebrations in July.

Events including a trivia evening and play will feature throughout the week-long tradition.

The first of the Community Language Lessons will be held on May 10 from 5pm to 7pm at the Neighbourhood Centre, 111 Targo St.

For information, contact Melinda Holden on 4130 7700.

Topics:  aboriginal culture indigeneous language

