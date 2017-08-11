Program promotes more fitness

FITNESS: BRC's Dave Field, Donna Keech from DNA Aqua Aerobics and Cr David Batt are jumping on the Be Active, Be Alive bandwagon.

BUNDY residents, its time to get physical.

The journey to a fitter and healthier lifestyle is about to become a little bit easier thanks to the 2017/18 Be Active Be Alive program.

Council's Sport and Recreation spokesperson David Batt said the award winning program had proved so popular in the past that the Council decided to extend it to two delivery periods for 2017 and 2018.

"Commencing November with six weeks of pool based activities, the program will continue in February 2018 with both aquatic and general physical activities, for eight weeks.

"We are seeking expressions of interest from suitably qualified fitness providers to undertake this highly popular six to eight week exercise program.

"BABA canvasses such a broad range of activities that there are programs available to suit participants of all abilities. As many of these exercises are delivered in a pool or park, a choice of low impact workouts is offered.”

Cr Batt said expressions of interest would be sought from qualified persons who can deliver a range of physical activities such as Yoga, Pilates, Tai Chi, Cardio and Circuit exercises and many others.

"Sessions usually run for an hour and will be delivered across the region at Childers, Gin Gin, Bundaberg and many coastal communities.

"In addition to being asked what exercise they can facilitate, responding fitness providers will also be asked to detail the location and on which day of the week they can provide their exercise programs.

"The makeup of the program and the locations at which it is offered will depend to some degree on the response we receive from approved providers.”

Expression of interest forms can be sourced from the Council's website at www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au or by contacting the Sport and Recreation team on 1300 883 699.

Applications will close on Friday, September 1 at 4.45pm.