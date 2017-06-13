Program part of push for port

THE launch of a new environmental program will improve cultural heritage and maintain the beautiful coastal waters around Bundaberg.

The Sea Ranger Program, part of Gidarjil Development Corporation, will be based at the Port of Bundaberg as part of the State Government's push to make Bundaberg a "strategic port” along the Queensland coast.

Gidarjil and the Queensland Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program, with the PCCC Trust, are joining forces again to establish the Indigenous Sea Ranger team at the Gidarjil's Environmental, Education, Training, Marine and Research Centre at Bundaberg Port.

SEA RANGERS: Kerry Blackman, Quinten Springham, Brent McLellan and Tom Osborne. Mike Knott BUN130617RANGER5

The team will tackle issues such as weed and animal control, land and sea country management, visitor management and traditional knowledge transfer.

"Three Aboriginal Land and Sea Rangers will soon be on the job doing on ground activities helping to manage our PCCC Sea Country which covers 26,000sq km,” Gidarjil Development Corporation managing director Kerry Blackman said.

"This is an exciting development of the highly successful Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program which is delivering real environmental and employment outcomes in regional communities with DEHP across Queensland,” Mr Blackman said.

Mr Blackman said the Gidarjil Ranger program would continue to work in partnership with Dr Col Limpus and the Mon Repos Turtle Conservation Program and the Nest to Ocean program as well as a habitat rehabilitation program at Mon Repos.