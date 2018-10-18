Program lets locals recycle trash for extra cash

CONTAINERS FOR CHANGE: Recycling and collections coordinator at IMPACT Community Services Mitchell Pignat stands by what will be the newest recycling facility for the Containers for Change scheme in Bundaberg.

CONTAINERS FOR CHANGE: Recycling and collections coordinator at IMPACT Community Services Mitchell Pignat stands by what will be the newest recycling facility for the Containers for Change scheme in Bundaberg. Katie Hall

THERE are only two weeks to go until Bundy locals can take their recyclable plastic bottles and drink cans to registered Containers for Change refund points.

Impact Community Services' Nathan Spruce says the Containers for Change initiative - part of the Container Refund Scheme - is just one way locals can help the environment and earn some extra cash at the same time.

"There will be three refund points in Bundaberg. Impact's will be on University Drive, one through ABC Recycling near the Tender Centre, and one on the corner of Maclean and George streets for CQ Recycling,” Mr Spruce said.

"At the refund sites you rock up with containers - and Impact's site is a straight-away service, so cans and bottles can be counted there and a cash or EFT (electronic funds transfer)refund will be given right away.

"We also have a bag drop facility, so if you don't have time to wait, just drop off the bags with the receipt.

"The containers are counted and money will be transferred later in the day.”

Approved glass, aluminium, plastic and steel drinks containers between 150ml and three litres are eligible for a 10 cent refund when taken to refund points.

Three billion drink containers are used in Queensland each year and they are the second-most littered item people throw out - a statistic Mr Spruce says needs to change.

"For Impact, it (Containers for Change) was the natural extension of the services we currently deliver ... it's also an opportunity for us to provide employment opportunities for people with a disability and for them to engage in meaningful work,” he said.

"It will be helping with the economy and reducing 'litterables' going to landfill.”

Impact's refund point will be located at the end of University Drive, and opens November 1.