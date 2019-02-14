Program helping 160 Bundy youth get into the workforce

GETTING work ready may seem daunting for the region's youth, but for nearly three years, Impact Community Services has been helping adolescents further their education with Transition to Work.

Program acting team leader Skye Zielke said Transition to Work was a youth program for people aged 15 to 21 which strived to help youth from education to employment or education to a higher level of education.

Ms Zielke said the program was growing and had 160 youth registered.

She said the program looked at interview techniques, one-on-one mentoring, workshops to build confidence; the dos and don'ts in interviews, presentation and job searching skills.

"There's a gap between going from school into employment," she said.

"(It's) small things like actually going on and applying for a job that they're (youth) not sure how to, or even what to wear to an interview."

Ms Zielke said youth might not take on feedback from their parents, but the program provides a non-judgmental space and support.

She said the program also taught youth how to canvas themselves to prospective employers in their chosen industry and provided a social experience for some of the local youths.

She said one of the biggest aspects was helping them gain confidence.

"A lot of them come in with mental health issues and anxiety is a big one, being in social situations," she said.

"And a lot of the kids come from different areas, out of town and in town, and come out of the groups with friends.

"It's a good opportunity for kids to meet other people as well."

If you would like to see if you are eligible to join the program, phone 1800 562 228 to speak with a consultant.

For more information visit the Transition to Work Impact Bundaberg - TtW Facebook page or @ttwbundaberg on Instagram.