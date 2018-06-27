Program gets community living life by getting active

OFFICIAL OPENING: Jean Neilsen, yoga instructor Leanne Toy, Live Live Get Active co-founder Jane Flemming and Colleen Dingle at the launch of the Live Life Get Active program in Bundaberg.

OFFICIAL OPENING: Jean Neilsen, yoga instructor Leanne Toy, Live Live Get Active co-founder Jane Flemming and Colleen Dingle at the launch of the Live Life Get Active program in Bundaberg. Carolyn Booth

FORMER Olympian Jane Flemming has officially launched the national exercise and nutrition program she co-founded, which offers free exercise classes in Bundy.

Live Life Get Active, which runs out of Alexandra Park five days a week, has been up and running here since April and Bucca woman Debra McLaren, who had bypass surgery when aged just 46 years old, said the program had been a life saver.

Unable to afford a gym membership but weighing 93kg, Ms McLaren was worried for her health when she decided to act.

Since January she's lost 10kg and said the free classes saw her attending two cross-training sessions a week.

"This way I'm not having to pay for petrol and a gym membership,” she said.

"I had to do it for my health, if I didn't God knows what was going to happen.

"My grandson's just turned two, I had to keep myself living for him.”

It's success stories such as Ms McLaren's that's inspire Flemming to expand the program across the country, with plans to offer Live Life Get Active in 170 locations nation-wide.

"Life is about lots of different rewards ... we get rewarded in so many ways doing this business,' she said.

"We have a fantastic story about a woman called Maria who was the first and only person to turn up to our first camp in Blacktown.

"Four years on and the Blacktown camps are going really well and Maria is one of our master trainers.”

Delivering the program is a partnership between GenesisCare, that treats patients with cancer and heart disease, and Bundaberg Regional Council.

GenesisCare Queensland general manager Andrew Saunders said anyone in the community, could take advantage of the program

He said there was strong evidence that exercise leads to better clinical outcomes for those undergoing treatment and helped patients feel better during treatment.

Head to www.livelifegetactive.com for more details.