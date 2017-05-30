Profit put before safety in mines

BLACK LUNG: Former underground mine worker Jason Bing mined for 14 years before he was diagnosed with debilitating lung diseases.

AUTHORITIES are continuing to mismanage the protection of coal workers, like Bundaberg's Jason Bing, from preventable black lung despite the public spotlight on the deadly disease.

A Parliamentary inquiry has described as "intolerable” that mine workers continue to wait for the state to drop respirable coal dust levels despite "ample scientific evidence” the current exposure limit is putting workers at excessive risk.

It said workers should not have to await a Safe Work Australia review before the Department of Natural Resources and Mines will act and recommended the 3.0 milligrams per cubic metre limit immediately be halved to reflect US limits.

A 412-page report tabled yesterday was scathing of the "catastrophic failings” of public administration over 30 years that has seen 21 miners diagnosed with Coal Workers' Pneumoconiosis and many more likely to be.

Among a host of historical bungles was more recent ones including the "seriously flawed” way DNRM conducted the groundbreaking Monash Review into CWP, which saw its important results delayed by up to 10 months.

Its poor management of its own Health Surveillance Unit - which had comprehensively failed to assess and protect the health of workers - meant there was still an unprocessed backlog of 60,000 health records, some a decade old.

The committee said it was concerned over the department's own admissions it wasn't bothering to check for CWP cases while processing the records.

It was also "shocked” that one in five new x-rays being sent to the USA now for accredited checking are of such poor quality they are unreadable.

Among 68 recommendations is the set-up of an independent Mine Safety and Health Authority to take the job of protecting workers away from DNRM, which it said had made "inadequate” and "superficial” attempts to remedy problems under current laws.

More surprise inspections should be made under the new body, which should also approve dust abatement and ventilation plans before any coal mining operations can go ahead.

It wants personal dust monitors to be worn to check real-time levels, more regular and expert health checks of workers and a free mobile screening unit sent around central Queensland.

Bundaberg's Mr Bing, 46, mined for 14 years before he was diagnosed with debilitating lung diseases silicosis, sarcoidosis and CWP.

He said he had once been an "extremely proud” coal worker before his disappointing treatment by the industry.

"I really hope that it sheds a bit of light on some very bad industry practices that have been let go because of putting profit and production over safety.”