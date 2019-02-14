Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

University professor in critical condition

by Alexandra Bernard
12th Feb 2019 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A respected Bond University professor remains in critical condition after almost drowning on Sunday morning.

Professor Christopher Del Mar, 69, was pulled face down from the surf at Miami and is in critical condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Paramedics were called at 5.43am Sunday when a member of the public rescued Prof Del Mar before alerting off-duty life savers who performed CPR.

Professor Chris Del Mar at Bond University. Picture: Supplied.
Professor Chris Del Mar at Bond University. Picture: Supplied.

Prof Del Mar is a professor of public health and centre for research in evidence-based practice in the faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine at Bond University.

He started at Bond in 2004 as the Dean of Health Sciences and Medicine until 2009 and was appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research) from 2005-2010 and has been in his current position ever since.

Bond University Vice Chancellor and President Professor Tim Brailsford said the Bond community was in shock.

"Professor Del Mar's many friends and colleagues are struggling with the news of the accident. At this difficult time we send our best wishes to his loved ones."

More Stories

editors picks gold coast near drowning surf surf lifesaving

Top Stories

    New cafe owner makes a royal introduction

    premium_icon New cafe owner makes a royal introduction

    News AT BUNDY'S best kept secret locals can take a seat in a slice of local history and sip coffee made from locally-roasted beans.

    • 14th Feb 2019 7:10 AM
    Young woman found dead at Coast beach

    premium_icon Young woman found dead at Coast beach

    Breaking Emergency services fail to resuscitate swimmer

    • 14th Feb 2019 7:02 AM
    Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    premium_icon Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    News Wendy Hughes is doing her part to help those up north.

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    News DSS wouldn't confirm when additional support would be implemented