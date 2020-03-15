Production to go ahead after corona confirmed in Bundaberg

AFTER Bundaberg had its first COVID-19 case confirmed on Saturday, The Playhouse Theatre has announced upcoming performances of Mamma Mia will go on in their 254 seat venue.

The announcement comes days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison put a ban on events with crowds of more than 500.

However, organisers have assured they are closely monitoring the Advice from Queensland Health and the Australian Government Department of Health.

In a statement published on their website and Facebook page, the organisation said they were also following the suggest approach of Live Performance Australia and other industry bodies.

“Based on their current advice at this stage all planned performances of ‘Mamma Mia’ will be going ahead in our small 254 seat venue,” the statement said.

“We are aware that this is a rapidly developing situation and will update this advice if our schedule is required to change.”

The statement said they would also be stepping up existing cleaning routines and as a precautionary measure would be disinfecting the auditorium, bathrooms and foyer areas prior to every performance.

“We will also have hand sanitiser available, and strongly encourage patrons to exercise enhanced personal hygiene measures which have been proven to be effective in the prevention of the spread of viruses,” the statement said.

“Should patrons feel at all unwell or develop symptoms we would recommend that you follow the health guidelines to self-isolate and stay at home.

Our organisation, staffed completely by volunteers, wants nothing more than for our patrons to enjoy a great night out at the theatre and we have been thrilled with the response to ‘Mamma Mia’ but the next couple of weeks will present challenges for us all.”