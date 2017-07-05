Produce to headline chilli and lime fiesta

FIESTA FUN: Karen Wittkopp and Jay Feather drinking a Fiesta chilli lime pale ale by Baffle Beer which will be available at the Chilli and Lime Fiesta next Friday.

DELICIOUS local produce will be the highlight of the afternoon when RiverFeast holds their inaugural Chilli and Lime Fiesta next Friday.

The family friendly festival, part of the Winterfeast program, will feature food vendors using iconic local produce to craft special signature dishes from around the world.

"We will be celebrating Bundaberg grown Chilli and Lime, through this very special foodie event,” Riverfeast manager Karen Wittkopp said.

"Everything from char-grilled local tiger prawns with a chilli and lime salsa verde right through to sweet waffles dusted with Bundy lime sugar, coconut and cream.”

Ms Wittkopp said RiverFeast had partnered with two great local businesses, Aust Chilli and Bundy Limes, to provide the farm fresh produce to the event vendors.

"The result of working together tastes amazing,” she said.

"We even have signature drinks that have been made especially for the event.

"Baffle Beer Brewing has released a Fiesta Pale Ale made from Bundaberg grown chillies and limes, and Kalki Moon has crafted a classic chilli vodka.”

YUMMO: A blood moon cocktail.

The event will feature a full program of live entertainment on the venue's two stages.

Flamenco guitar, drumming and belly dancing will be some of the highlights of the evening.

There will also be special guest appearances by Bundaberg's own international Salsa Dancing champion Heidi Pozzan.

Flamenco guitarist Al Davies will get everyone dancing.

And if you area bit of a champ at contest, the team at 4670 BBQ will be also be holding a very special chilli eating competition.

"Our Beat the Reaper Chicken Wing Challenge is going to blow the participants heads off,” challenge organiser Paul Durston said.

"The wings have been marinated in our special chilli sauce, which has been made from Reaper chillies.

"These are the world's hottest chillies, which are grown right here in Bundaberg.”

Everybody is welcome to attend the event, and entry is free.

Fast Facts

What: Chilli and Lime Fiesta

When: Friday, July 14

Where: RiverFeast, 1A Scotland St, East Bundaberg.

Contact: Event co-ordinator Trudie Leigo on 0439 807 960 or events@riverfeast.com.au