Empty shelves at Coles Northern Beaches.
Empty shelves at Coles Northern Beaches. Rainee Shepperson
Produce on the way to major retail chains

4th Feb 2019 6:12 PM | Updated: 5th Feb 2019 8:11 AM
WHILE Woolworths and Coles have struggled to fill their shelves with fresh produce, small businesses sourcing they are coping fine.

Mark Mifsuds, from Mifsuds's Fresh Fruit Barn, said there was no shortage of fresh, local produce in Mackay.

"There is no shortage at all for us," he said.

"We get it as local as we can. It doesn't travel as far."

But it is a different story when you walk through the produce section of the major retailers in Mackay.

The fresh produce section of Woolworths Canelands was starting to be restocked yesterday after a shortage.
The fresh produce section of Woolworths Canelands was starting to be restocked yesterday after a shortage. Rainee Shepperson

At the weekend, many stores throughout the region had a stock shortage with Woolworths Caneland putting up a sign to explain.

"Due to flooding we are experiencing difficulties stocking some products," it read.

"Thank you for your understanding and we apologise for any inconvenience."

In a statement, Coles said they were working to get stock back into stores in Far North Queensland as soon as possible.

While Townsville and Cairns received air freight deliveries yesterday, Mackay and other impacted areas are getting deliveries via truck.

Coles QLD State General Manager Jerry Farrell said they were investigating alternative delivery routes with trucks from Adelaide and Darwin on the roads to deliver to other flood-impacted areas of Far North Queensland.

"Coles would like to thank our local suppliers, who have helped keep fresh milk, eggs and produce in stores wherever possible," he said.

Woolworths did not provide a response to the Daily Mercury.

