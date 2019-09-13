Process continues in mill merger
ISIS Central Sugar Mill continues to proceed through the legal process to merge with Pakistani interests.
ICSM chairman Peter Russo said the mill's shareholders would receive an update about the merger with Almoiz Group in "the near future".
The company announced the possible merger in July, which, if approved by shareholders, would mean an injection of $35 million across two stages.
At the time it was said the first stage could happen in late September or early October.