Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Process continues in mill merger

Chris Burns
by
13th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ISIS Central Sugar Mill continues to proceed through the legal process to merge with Pakistani interests.

ICSM chairman Peter Russo said the mill's shareholders would receive an update about the merger with Almoiz Group in "the near future".

The company announced the possible merger in July, which, if approved by shareholders, would mean an injection of $35 million across two stages.

At the time it was said the first stage could happen in late September or early October.

More Stories

isis central sugar mill
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Mat on his journey from cop, to health battle, to success

    premium_icon Mat on his journey from cop, to health battle, to success

    News TEN years ago and at just 26-years of age, Mat Grills received earth-shattering news.

    • 13th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
    Mayor criticises lack of parking for new new turtle centre

    premium_icon Mayor criticises lack of parking for new new turtle centre

    Politics Jack Dempsey questions parking options at new centre

    • 13th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
    Massive expansion planned for Greensill’s packing shed

    premium_icon Massive expansion planned for Greensill’s packing shed

    News IF YOU thought the Greensill Farms packing shed on Windermere Rd was big, just wait...

    • 13th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
    The reason Milton Baker wears floral every Friday

    premium_icon The reason Milton Baker wears floral every Friday

    News A Northside Produce employee urges the community to get behind the Thank a Farmer...

    • 13th Sep 2019 5:00 AM