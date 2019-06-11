Are there 100 illegal backpacker houses in the Bundy region?

HARVESTING: Backpackers picking pines in the Bundy region. There is no suggestion they or the farm they're working at have done anything wrong.

THE Bundaberg Hostel Association's chairman has come out with a bold claim that half of backpackers staying in the area are using share houses, with many of these being undocumented and illegal.

Brian Sparkes said that there were local government regulations that require houses with more than one transient worker to be registered as boarding homes, but that this was not happening in many cases.

Hostel owners estimate there were about 100 illegal share houses but those figures could be outdated, Mr Sparkes said.

Last September the association formed, and since then has doubled the number of its member hostels that abide by its charter, in an effort to abolish exploitation in the local backpacking industry.

There was more to be done, but the chairman said that any exploitation was done by a small number of people in the local sector.

Mr Sparkes said up to 5000 backpackers are needed each day on farms across Wide Bay-Burnett, and the region provides a significant contribution to the nation's agriculture.

The association networks with Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers, the Queensland Police Service, and the Fair Work Ombudsman, and if backpackers are being ripped off then the association's members will refer them onto the appropriate organisation.

One of the problems was backpackers might react first by complaining on social media before addressing it formally.

The complaints could have a negative impact in the sector across the country.

"It is paramount... it is something everyone involved can take away from it," Mr Sparkes said.

"You don't need to rip people off to be successful."

Federal Member for Hinkler, Keith Pitt said that backpackers needed to be protected, and needed to be paid fairly.

"The overwhelming majority of our local growers and Australian producers are doing the right thing, but there are still some who are ruining it for others," he said.

"While backpackers do provide a mobile workforce, we must not forget that they are tourists first and foremost, and we should ensure they have a positive experience while they are here."

If someone feels they have not been paid correctly, or have related complaints, they can contact the Fair Work Ombudsman on 13 13 94.