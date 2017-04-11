Probe into 'leaks' by council over Donaldson

INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED: Bundaberg Regional Council is under investigation after confidential information about Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson was leaked to the media.

BUNDABERG Regional Council is under investigation by the Corruption and Crime Commission over allegations of a leak of confidential information.

The NewsMail understands the information related to Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson's failure to pay the rates on her Burnett Heads home.

The Australian newspaper broke the story of how Ms Donaldson owed $7893 in overdue rates and subsequently resigned from her high-paying role as agriculture minister.

"The CCC referred the initial complaint to the Department of Local Government and has received an interim report into this matter," a spokeswoman for the anti-corruption body confirmed today.

"The CCC has requested additional information from the Department.

"As the matter is ongoing the CCC is unable to comment any further at this stage."

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said the council was "not at liberty to provide comment" and directed inquiries to the CCC.

Ms Donaldson also declined to speak about her complaint: "Whilst the matter is under investigation I cannot make a comment."

The council last week auctioned two homes which were among 67 properties in arrears for unpaid rates.

The owners of another 65 settled outstanding rates worth more than $600,000 after a recommendation in November that their homes be auctioned.

The identities of the owners were not revealed by the council.

Ms Donaldson revealed a battle with depression was apparently behind her failure to pay her rates.

"My kids were bringing me dinner because I just couldn't face anything," she said in November.

"I put all my effort into my work and my home life fell apart."