Probe into crash that killed man, 29, spurs seatbelt warning

Police are reminding drivers to use caution and remember to buckle up.

A woman is being dealt with through the courts following a fatal crash that took the life of a 29-year-old man in North Queensland.

The NewsMail believes the man who died in the incident had previously resided in Bundaberg before travelling north.

Police allege that around 4.30pm on February 8, the woman was driving a silver Holden Jackaroo station wagon eastbound on Mareeba Dimbulah Road near Tyrconnell Road, Arriga, when she lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle left the road and rolled before hitting a tree.

The passenger, a 29-year-old man from Italy, died at the scene.

Two other male passengers were transported to Mareeba Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Italy, was airlifted to Cairns Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Following investigations led by the Forensic Crash Unit, a woman was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and had an initial appearance scheduled at Cairns Magistrates Court late last month.

According to the Cairns Post, police confirmed the man died as a result of being thrown from the car and it is being investigated to see whether he was not wearing a seatbelt or if it was faulty.

Acting Inspector Andrew Cowie said it was a timely reminder to wear a seatbelt every time.

“We would ask that if you’re in a vehicle that you have your seatbelt properly fitted and secure,” he said.

Insp Cowie said police were also investigating whether distraction, fatigue or drugs and alcohol were involved in the incident.

“We don’t know sufficient information identify any one of those matters,” he said.

“The issue with driving in the north is there’s long distances between towns and people get fatigued.

“The most important ­information here is that people who drive are aware of their surroundings.”

The three passengers are all believed to be friends of the victim.

Police are asking anyone who were travelling along Mareeba Dimbulah Rd around the time of the crash with dashcam footage to ­contact them.

Mareeba Shire Mayor Angela Toppin said these tragic events had sent shockwaves through the community.