Proactive approach finds students work in Bundaberg

HELPING HAND: Student Sophie Kerr is looking forward to developing her career after starting a permanent part-time job with Remax Precision Real Etate, run locally by Scott Mackey. Adam Wratten

RATHER than wait for a turnaround in Wide Bay's youth employment rate, CQUniversity business students are determined to get a foot in the door to prove themselves.

Sophie Kerr's only in her first year of a combined business and accounting degree, but she jumped at the chance of a permanent part-time administration and front desk role with her local Remax Precision Real Estate Agency.

CQUniversity lecturer Tim Whan says Sophie's opportunity came about after Remax Precision Principal Scott Mackey attended the recent Bundaberg Business Leaders Forum, and came into contact with many "bright spark students” at a time when he had a key role to fill.

Mr Mackey said regional residents sometimes felt they needed to move away for study and career opportunities.

"However, with quality programs at CQUniversity, there are more pathways into business and industry available locally,” Mr Mackey said..

Ms Kerr said she hoped to continue her work and study in parallel to maximise her future career options.

"I've been told there are opportunities to progress into management roles in coming years,” she said.

The Bundaberg Business Leaders Forum featured presentations from Macadamias Australia and Farmfresh Fine Foods director Janelle Gerry, Auswide Bank managing director Martin Barrett, MRH Lawyers partner Michael Waters.

Another CQUni business and accounting student who has been kicking goals, Emily Smith, has recently returned from an Unbound education trip to Vietnam, where she and her team presented a project idea around sustainable development to the United Nations.

The 14-day trip was an immersive experience for students from universities across Australia, with a focus on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and on providing students with a first-hand knowledge of these goals in an emerging-economy context.

"In our project, we identified that there is a large issue surrounding the lack of responsible rubbish disposal in the cities of Vietnam, with drainage systems also being clogged during the monsoon season,” Ms Smith said.

"After many stages of design thinking and prototyping, we came up with our model that combined a sustainably-built drain shield, accompanied by a bin. This bin was no ordinary bin, as it featured infographics with staggering statistics that we hoped would not only inform the locals and tourists but also appeal to their emotions.

"On the second last day of the trip, we presented a pitch about our project. Overall, our presentation went really well, and we received some very positive feedback from the United Nations representatives.”

Ms Smith said she would love to work internationally when she finished her degree.