Pro-surfer Julian Wilson and his wife Ashley have made waves on Instagram with the announcement they are expecting a son. Photo: Instagram
Parenting

Pro-surfer announces second baby in the pipeline

Amber Hooker
25th Oct 2019 4:32 PM | Updated: 4:32 PM
SUNSHINE Coast pro-surfer and 2018 world runner-up Julian Wilson and wife Ashley made waves on Instagram with news they are expecting a son.

Coolum Beach product Wilson, 30, shared a sunny family photo of himself with his daughter lovingly hugging mum, Ashley's baby bump.

The caption reads:

"Heading home today after spending two months on the road. Couldn't be more grateful of the life and opportunities surfing provides for me and my family. Feeling very thankful to have @ashley_oh_wilson by my side."

On her own Instagram page, Ashley shared a black-and-white bikini photo and revealed the baby's gender in the caption:

"Just shy of 29 weeks. always rounding up to make the weeks go quicker! We cannot wait to meet you our little man in there."

Wilson was hailed a hero by fellow pro Mark Fanning after he rushed to his aid during the infamous shark attack at J-Bay Open.

Fanning punched the shark and miraculously avoided injury, and declared Wilson a "warrior" for his fearless attempt to help.

Wilson won the Spirit of Sport Award at the Sport Australia Hall of Fame Awards in 2015.

instagram julian wilson parenthood pregnancy surfing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

