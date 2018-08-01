New recruit Taggart on target for Roar

Adam Taggart moved to the Roar from Perth glory this season. Picture: AAP

PRIZED recruit Adam Taggart scored his first goal in Brisbane colours as the Roar beat Wellington Phoenix 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors trial at Robina on Tuesday.

In his first game for the Roar since his off-season move from Perth Glory, striker Taggart scored the winner early in the second half at Cbus Super Stadium

Earlier, the Phoenix had taken a 1-0 lead via Nathan Burns from a corner.

Roar marquee man Eric Bautheac scored Brisbane's equaliser after being found by teammate Jack Hingert.

Winning coach John Aloisi was pleased with the performance and said it was the ideal preparation for the Roar's FFA Cup round-of-32 clash with Melbourne City at Dolphin Oval on Tuesday night.

"It was exactly what we needed and has us ready to meet City," Aloisi said.

"Even though they took the lead we started the game well enough and I was pleased with the way we fought back after going a goal down.

Roar's French star Eric Bautheac also netted in the win. Picture: Mark Cranitch

"It might have been a friendly but both teams wanted to do well and win, so there was some physicality as well, which was good."

The Phoenix side included former Roar star and Gold Coast product Mitch Nichols.

Wellington are in camp on the Gold Coast ahead of their FFA Cup battle with Bentleigh Greens in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Before the match, Roar managing director David Pourre issued a statement explaining the reasons for the match taking place without fans or media present.

"When these A-League clubs organise a pre-season match in our state, we are their guests. Therefore, these clubs choose the venue to host a match and direct terms on which a practice match will be played," Pourre said.

"Our club is designated as the visiting team for these fixtures and on most occasions, these clubs choose to hold the match behind closed doors."

FFA Cup round-of-32 action on Wednesday includes the match between NPL Queensland club Cairns and West Australian team Armadale.