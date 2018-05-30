Prize winners celebrate being named the best

"THE judge said it cut like butter.” This is statement from chuffed chef Geoff Finger after taking out supreme champion at this year's show.

Mr Finger cooked a steamed plum pudding with a modified family recipe.

It only took to three hours for Mr Finger to cook up a storm and win the accolade.

"I enjoy cooking a lot and the win was unexpected,” he said.

"They taste all the cooking and the judge said it cut like butter.”

The retired chef now works in aged care at Fairways and says cooking will always remain in his blood.

It wasn't only Mr Finger who walked away with an award at the show.

Show Society vice-president Mal McDougall was crowing about his prize-winning chooks.

There was 553 chooks and water fowl entered into this year's show.

Mr McDougall's "modern black red” was just one of the chickens to take home a prize.

"She won first prize and champion of the breed,” he said.

It's the type and colour which will get you through.

"She will head off to Perth for the national titles in four weeks' time.”

Mr McDougall's grandson, Jack Vichoud, also entered his chickens into the show.

The Bundaberg State High School student said he looked forward to the show each year.

"My chickens live at grandpa's place but I love them,” he said.

"We have all sorts of chickens and it's nice being involved in the show.”

Don't miss the guinea pigs which will be on show today, some even with hair curlers in ready to compete.