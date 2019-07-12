Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Prisoner with injured foot runs from police

by KATE KYRIACOU
12th Jul 2019 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER with an infected foot made a brief dash for freedom before he was cornered in the roof cavity of a nearby home by the police dog squad.

The man had been picked up by police on a return to prison warrant but was also wanted for burglary offences.

He was taken to the Prince Charles Hospital so doctors could look at his injured foot but the man managed to flee from the emergency department.

The man was on the run for only an hour when the dog squad tracked him to a nearby unit complex in Wallace St, Chermside.

Officers found the man hiding in the roof cavity and convinced him to come down.

editors picks prison queensland crime

Top Stories

    $1.5m to fit out leased space for council staff

    premium_icon $1.5m to fit out leased space for council staff

    Council News MOVING Bundaberg Regional Council staff to the top two floors of the Auswide building has come at a $1.5 million cost to ratepayers.

    Cultural cafe menu offers flavour sensations

    premium_icon Cultural cafe menu offers flavour sensations

    Food & Entertainment Have you tried the latest flavour sensations heating up Bargara?

    How the banks can help you leave an abusive partner

    premium_icon How the banks can help you leave an abusive partner

    News NAB, ANZ, Commbank, Westpac help domestic violence survivors

    Pallet exports to double at Bundy Port thanks to new deal

    premium_icon Pallet exports to double at Bundy Port thanks to new deal

    Business The new deal set to bring more jobs and economic growth.