Prisoner urinates on jumper, kicks cop

A MAN in the watch-house dropped a prison-issued jumper in the toilet of his cell before urinating and then kicked a female police officer when she and a colleague came to investigate.

Hayden Scott, 40, appeared in custody before Magistrate Belinda Merrin, where he pleaded guilty to serious assault of an officer, assault/obstructing a police officer, and contravening a domestic violence order.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said the incidents began about 1.50pm on May 15 when police responded to a series of 000 calls at a unit complex.

Scott had been bashing on a door and screaming abuse at residents before he was detained by officers.

Snr Const Klassaaen said watch-house police saw Scott throw a jumper into the toilet about 9.15pm, prompting two officers to inspect his cell.

"The toilet was inspected and he was directed to sit in a corner (but) he launched himself at police,” he said.

Pushed into a corner, Scott gripped the fingers of the male officer, holding him while lashing out and hitting the officer's arms.

He kicked the second officer in her stomach, leaving a large red mark.

Snr Const Klaassen sought a jail term, saying Scott had a record of violent offences, including a prior serious assault on a police officer, and had received jail terms for offences including robbery and causing bodily harm.

Lawyer Rian Dwyer said Scott was a disability support pensioner who suffered a brain injury in a car crash when he was 3.

Mr Dwyer said his behaviour had been bizarre but Scott attributed this to being given Valium for the first time when taken to hospital earlier that day.

He said the assault was not serious.

However, Ms Merrin disagreed, saying Scott deliberately kicked the officer while being restrained by another.

Ms Merrin said police carrying out their duties needed to be protected.

She queried Mr Dwyer's argument that Valium may have caused the aggressive behaviour, saying the medication was a sedative.

Scott was sentenced to nine months jail for the serious assault and four months jail for obstruction and contravention of a protection order.

With time served, he will be released on August 15.