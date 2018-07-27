Prisoner to blame for Dundowran pipe bomb drama

Ryan Gregory De Rooy, 29, at a court appearance earlier this year. Right: Specialist police arrive in Dundowran.

Ryan Gregory De Rooy, 29, at a court appearance earlier this year. Right: Specialist police arrive in Dundowran. Annie Perets

AS SPECIALIST police descended on a Dundowran family home to detonate a pipe bomb, the owner of the explosive sat in a prison cell none the wiser.

Ryan Gregory De Rooy was serving time in Maryborough Correctional Centre as the dramatic scene unfolded at his parents' home on July 1.

De Rooy's parents called police and dobbed their son in after making the shocking discovery.

Neighbours of the Plantation St address were urged to stay inside while specialist crews detonated the device in a nearby paddock.

Local specialist crews carried out a controlled detonation of the bomb in a vacant paddock near the Dundowran property about 7am Sunday morning. Contributed

The 29-year-old later told prison staff the bomb contained black gun powder from old ammunition.

He pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing the explosive.

Police Prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll said De Rooy told police he was given the pipe bomb by someone else to look after.

Initially, he had kept it in a cupboard but later relocated the unlawful item to his bedroom.

The bomb was successfully detonated.

De Rooy was taken into custody in June for breaching his parole by being caught with drugs, a syringe, and a firearm.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles said De Rooy felt pressured to perform unlawful favours for friends to avoid conflict.

The father-of-two was sentenced to six-months jail for possessing the pipe bomb.

The bricklayer will be eligible for parole on August 25.

De Rooy appeared by video from jail for the sentencing.