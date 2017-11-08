Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Prisoner kicks fellow prisoner in the face

JAILED: Mark Conway kicked a fellow prisoner in the face.
JAILED: Mark Conway kicked a fellow prisoner in the face.

IN A nasty act, a prisoner held in the Bundaberg police watch-house was kicked in his face by another prisoner while in an exercise cell.

Mark Frederick Thesel Conway's explanation was that he kicked the man's face while he was lying on the floor of the cell to get him to move.

Appearing from jail via video-link, Conway, 21, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to assaulting the man on September 2; possession of dangerous drugs; and failing to take reasonable care with a syringe.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said the assault happened at 4pm while in custody at the watch-house.

Prisoners were in the exercise cell when police heard a verbal argument and saw Conway pacing in a circular manner with the other young prisoner lying on the floor.

Before the officers could get the keys to unlock the cell door Conway kicked the other prisoner in the face with his foot, causing pain.

Snr Cnst Bland said the other prisoner had not provoked the assault.

She said Conway on the previous day had gone before the court and received a jail sentence for entering premises and stealing offences, including the break-in of a Bundaberg backpackers and the theft of the cremated remains of a woman's aunt. He received a parole date of July 2018.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said four prisoners had been in the exercise area and Conway instructed that he "kicked out with his foot to get him to move”.

"Mr Conway was not wearing shoes. There were no injuries,” Mr James said.

"He said no one likes being in the watch-house. So to put four prisoners together perhaps was not the best environment.”

Magistrate Neil Lavering sentenced Conway to two months jail for the assault.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

$45,000 loss for farmer after rain, hail, wind and fire

$45,000 loss for farmer after rain, hail, wind and fire

MOORE Park farmer Jim Cini has a big clean-up ahead of him and a massive bill to foot after last night's wild weather ruined his crops.

BREAKING: LNP promises plan for a new hospital

An artists impression of a new Bundaberg hospital.

LNP weighs in with a plan for new Bundaberg hospital

Crews working to restore power

POWER OUT: Part of a roof in powerlines on Hunter St in Bundaberg South.

Thousands still in the dark

State Government funding is inadequate: IWC

IWC delivers health, wellbeing, family and community services.

Organisation says we are no closer to rehab facility

Local Partners