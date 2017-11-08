Prisoner kicks fellow prisoner in the face

IN A nasty act, a prisoner held in the Bundaberg police watch-house was kicked in his face by another prisoner while in an exercise cell.

Mark Frederick Thesel Conway's explanation was that he kicked the man's face while he was lying on the floor of the cell to get him to move.

Appearing from jail via video-link, Conway, 21, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to assaulting the man on September 2; possession of dangerous drugs; and failing to take reasonable care with a syringe.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said the assault happened at 4pm while in custody at the watch-house.

Prisoners were in the exercise cell when police heard a verbal argument and saw Conway pacing in a circular manner with the other young prisoner lying on the floor.

Before the officers could get the keys to unlock the cell door Conway kicked the other prisoner in the face with his foot, causing pain.

Snr Cnst Bland said the other prisoner had not provoked the assault.

She said Conway on the previous day had gone before the court and received a jail sentence for entering premises and stealing offences, including the break-in of a Bundaberg backpackers and the theft of the cremated remains of a woman's aunt. He received a parole date of July 2018.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said four prisoners had been in the exercise area and Conway instructed that he "kicked out with his foot to get him to move”.

"Mr Conway was not wearing shoes. There were no injuries,” Mr James said.

"He said no one likes being in the watch-house. So to put four prisoners together perhaps was not the best environment.”

Magistrate Neil Lavering sentenced Conway to two months jail for the assault.