Prisoner fears ANZ will grab his house

A INMATE held on remand over drug charges wants to get out of jail now, fearing that while he's inside the ANZ bank will grab his mortgaged house.

Daniel Plath, in a bail application put before Bundaberg Magistrates Court, wants to get out and find a job to avoid losing the family home.

The 40-year-old looked pensive as his lawyer Lavonda Maloy revealed his personal crisis.

The ANZ Bank, with its slogan - "we live in your world" - apparently sent Plath a letter to him in jail.

Prosecutor Sergeant Steven Bardini said police opposed bail, as it did in September after Plath was arrested and then refused bail by a Bundaberg magistrate.

In the application before magistrate Neil Lavaring, Mrs Maloy said there had been a change in circumstances for Plath since being in custody.

"He is being sued by the ANZ. Threatening foreclosure on his place of residence," she said.

"He is a father of six. Three reside with him and his partner of 16 years.

"They purchased the home in 2007.

"He was served civil papers while on remand in Maryborough Correctional Centre.

"In order to assist her (partner) obtain outstanding monies so he can obtain employment and pay for payments now in arrears, she is working also."

Plath is charged with more than 10 offences including three counts of drug possession; obstructing police; possession of drugs schedule 1; receiving tainted property; possessing restricted items; and having property suspected of being used in a drug offence.

No pleas have been entered.

Mrs Maloy said it had taken police more than three months to disclose a key piece of material and she now needs to obtain Plath's instructions on how it will proceed.

She said there may be a risk of Plath being held longer than he would if found guilty and released to parole after serving the required (minimal) time.

Mr Lavaring accepted there was a sufficient change of circumstances to make the fresh application.

However, Mr Lavaring found there was not sufficient change to justify his bail, saying he still found Plath to be an unacceptable risk.

He was refused bail and returns to court in January.