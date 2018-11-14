Prisoners bugged to prevent terror attacks

The evidence could be used to keep offenders behind bars or under heavy supervision, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

The evidence could be used to keep offenders behind bars or under heavy supervision, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Prisoners will come under closer scrutiny under new state laws to prevent terrorist attacks, the Berejiklian Government has announced.

Law enforcement officials will be allowed to use surveillance devices in inmate's cells to gather evidence if the prisoner "poses an unacceptable risk of committing a terrorist offence" at the end of their sentence.

The evidence could be used to keep offenders behind bars or under heavy supervision, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

"NSW already has the toughest counter-terror laws in the nation and we will continue to work hard to strengthen our defences against the evolving threat of terrorism," she said. "We are stepping up our surveillance of inmates."

Expressing her condolences for the victims of terrorism in Melbourne last Friday, Ms Berejiklian said the incident was a "sobering reminder" of the lone-wolf how terrorism could be a threat to everyone.

"The NSW Police force are working around the clock to keep all of us safe," she said.

NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the new laws would offer “flexibility” to protect the community. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

The new laws introduced into the NSW Parliament will also empower the government to apply to the NSW Supreme Court to protect intelligence provided by intelligence agencies by limiting the access of offenders who may pose a terrorist risk, and their legal representatives, to that intelligence.

"These important reforms introduce extraordinary powers which can be exercised by the Supreme Court - with appropriate safeguards - to help keep the community safe," Attorney-General Mark Speakman said.

"These reforms also ensure that our laws retain the flexibility required to protect the community against the state's most dangerous offenders, including terrorists, high risk sex offenders and high risk violence offenders."