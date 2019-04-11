Prison time for spitting

IN COURT: A man who spat in the face of a fast-food outlet manager has been sent to prison for four months.

Jaden Shayne North was brought into Proserpine Magistrates Court in custody, following the incident, which happened on Friday, March 29 at 8.30pm.

While ordering at the Cannonvale outlet, North became aggressive with the attendant and so the store manager said she would handle it.

"The manager advised the defendant she could not change the set menu and he yelled 'sh*t service' and spat through the window into the face of the 20-year-old victim, who was overcome with a feeling of disgust," police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

"As she was closing the window, the defendant started to run off but came back and forced the window open and yelled at the victim, and parked in the drive-through and yelled f***ing slut and f***ing whore. Members of the public were in the restaurant and heard him.

"Police checks revealed the defendant had never held a driver's licence and, after viewing CCTV footage, he was arrested."

Duty Lawyer Ms Peta Vernon said there weren't any previous offences of this nature for the 27-year-old, who was charged with public nuisance, common assault and driving without a licence never held.

"Originally from New Zealand, he has been in Australia for 10 years and calls it home now," she said.

"He first lived in Melbourne and met his partner and they had a child but his partner was forced to return to the UK and she took the child. The wheels fell off and his (criminal) history is fairly recent, which aligns with that.

"He came to the area after that and moved into a share house and fell in with an undesirable crowd. He suffers from anxiety and takes prescription medicine. For the last couple of months, he has been working in Blackwater."

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said there was a previous assault on North's record.

"Any charge involving spitting, there's almost always prison imposed," he said.

"The question is, how long and whether it's suspended."

He sentenced North to four months' imprisonment for the assault with a 14-day concurrent prison sentence for the public nuisance.

For driving without a licence, he fined North $500 and disqualified him from driving for three months. Convictions were recorded for all three offences.