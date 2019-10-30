Prison riot: Officers injured, inmates on roof

A RIOT has broken out at Capricornia Correctional Centre with two officers injured and inmates on the prison's roof.

It started earlier today when several prisoners scaled the roof forcing the prison into lockdown.

A male officer was injured when he was struck by one of the prisoners with a piece of wood. A second officer was injured while responding to the incident after falling.

Three prisoners remain on the roof while officers prepare a surrender plan.

It follows a riot at the same prison earlier this month when prisoners trashed a unit.

In May a mass overdose at the prison forced the facility into lockdown.

Corrective Services said today's rioting prisoners would face a range of sanctions.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time," a statement said.

"They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges."

The matter will be referred to CSIU for investigation.

"Every day our officers interact with the most challenging and complex people in our society.

Officer safety is Queensland Corrective Services' absolute priority. Every officer deserves to go home safely at the end of shift," the statement said.

"People who have been removed from society for violent or anti-social behaviour sometimes display that same behaviour in a prison environment, despite the best efforts of our officers to de-escalate situations."

Today's incident comes after Queensland Corrective Services today stood down three officers from Capricornia who had been charged with assault and misconduct offences.

The officers were subject to investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission which charged seven officers with a total of 12 offences.