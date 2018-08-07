Menu
John and Yvette Nikolic are pictured at the Lautoka High Court complex last month. Picture: Mark Stewart.
Crime

Prison life taking a toll on Nikolics

by Mandy Squires, Senior Investigations Writer
7th Aug 2018 1:25 PM
PRISON life appears to be taking a heavy toll on accused Australian cocaine smugglers, John and Yvette Nikolic, as both become thin and grey as the weeks wear on in Fiji.

Facing Lautoka High Court this morning the former Melbourne racehorse trainer and his wife appeared not only noticeably thinner than when their yacht was raided in Denarau Marina on June 22, but News Corp Australia sources at the court said their hair was also starting to go grey.

The court heard the prosecution had now filed its disclosures but was yet to officially make its application to consolidate John and Yvette's cases.

 

Defence lawyer Wasu Pillay has previously flagged to the court Yvette Nikolic plans to apply for bail.

The case has been adjourned until August 21.

According to the Fiji Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) it is alleged 12.9kg of cocaine and 34.4 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine tablets - with an estimated value of $20 million - was found on their boat Shenanigans.

The couple look noticeably thinner since their arrest more than a month ago. Picture: Supplied.
It is also alleged the Nikolics failed to declare one nine millimetre Smith and Wesson pistol with 62 rounds of ammunition and one revolver with 41 rounds of ammunition to customs officials.

News Corp Australia has been told Fiji authorities raided the catamaran after tracking it through the Pacific and becoming suspicious of the route it was taking and the amount of time it was spending in ports.

The yacht started its journey in Colombia.

