Crime

Prison guards charged with ‘serious criminal offences’

by PATRICK BILLINGS
28th Oct 2019 5:50 PM
THE state's corruption watchdog has charged seven prison guards, including a supervisor, with "serious criminal offences" following an investigation into a northern jail.

Seven officers from Capricornia Correctional Centre are facing 12 charges ranging from misconduct to assault.

The charges follow the Crime and Corruption Commission's Operation Flaxton into graft within Queensland's prison system.

The correctional officers were served with notices this morning and are expected to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court next month.

A Custodial Corrections Supervisor and a prison guard each face three counts of misconduct in relation to public office. Another corrections officer will face two counts of the same charge.

Two officers have been charged with one count each.

An officer has also been charged with disclosing a confidential notice which relates to a CCC hearing.

The seventh officer has been charged with common assault.

The CCC said it could not comment further because the matters were before the court

