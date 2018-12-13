Guard, former guard accused of peddling drugs in jail

Daniel Arriagada, Former prison guard-turned-bodybuilder has been charged by the CCC with sourcing and supplying steroids. Picture: Instagram

A CORRECTIONS officer and his former colleague-turned-powerlifter have been charged with peddling steroids in jail, following an investigation into prison corruption.

Arthur Gorrie prison guard Billie Raven John Siolo, 26, and his former colleague Daniel Jared Arriagada, 29, were charged by police last week, along with a Brisbane man, 25.

It is alleged the group was trafficking steroids into the jail.

The charges come as part of the Crime and Corruption Commission's Taskforce Flaxton, which examines corruption risks in Queensland jails.

Siolo is also accused of having a highly restricted weapon in his possession.

Arriagada works as a personal trainer at World Gym Ipswich after leaving Arthur Gorrie this year.

Billie Siolo, who works at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre, has been charged by the CCC with sourcing and supplying steroids. Picture: Instagram

He was hailed as a high-profile addition to the gym's staff when he joined last month.

The Ipswich business posted a video to Instagram of him bench pressing 70kg dumbbells.

"We are excited and proud to announce the arrival of our newest member," World Gym Ipswich's post read.

"Coach, trainer, competitor and all round cuddly bear."

Arriagada also works as a private strength coach, offering online coaching for aspiring weightlifters.

Instagram videos show Arriagada and Siolo partying and lifting weights together.

The pair were granted bail on Friday.

The CCC said the charges against the trio were part of an ongoing investigation and said it would not comment further.

"Three people have been charged … after an investigation into allegations staff from a privately operated prison were involved in sourcing and supplying steroids," it said.

"These criminal charges are a continuation of operational activity relating to the CCC's Taskforce Flaxton."

As part of Taskforce Flaxton, dozens of stakeholders have given evidence about the state of affairs at Queensland's prisons throughout 2018.