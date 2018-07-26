Menu
Demmi Zeschke and Jared Smith.
Crime

Prison relationship ‘started in the gym’

by Tricia Hamilton
26th Jul 2018 5:35 AM
A SECOND female prison officer has been exposed for having a relationship with a convicted killer.

The day after it was discovered senior prison officer, Amy Connors, was having a sexual relationship with convicted cop killer, Sione Penisini, radio announcer, Ray Hadley bought to light details of a new tryst.

Young mum, Demmi Zeschke, fell for the charm of convicted killer, Jarad Smith, after living on site at Long Bay prison, earlier this year.

Zeschke's Facebook shows her to be a regular gym-goer and it's her love of the gym that became her undoing after striking up a relationship with Smith when they would frequent the same jail gym where he was tasked cleaning duties.

Demmi Zeschke was living at Long Bay jail when she met inmate Jarad Smith. Picture: Nine News
Smith was convicted of killing two innocent people after downing vodka and taking cocaine prior to jumping in a ute, the morning after a wild Christmas party for his work.

Cathy Pracy and her partner, Gary Kelley didn't stand a chance when Smith mounted the curb and plowed his ute into the pair, killing Pracy on impact.

Gary Kelly and Cathy Pracy were killed by Smith when he drove into them at Rozelle.
Smith was sentenced to four years prison and currently on day release, something Pracy's family were unaware of until today's revelations.

"We had no idea he was even on day release until Ray Hadley called us today," brother-in-law, Duncan Miller told the Daily Telegraph.

"There's just no punishment."

Internal investigations into Zeschke and Smith's relationship began but before it was concluded she already showed herself the door and had resigned.

Under current state legislation, it's not an offense for a guard to fraternise with inmates but it does contravene the internal policies in place for correctional facilities.

