North Lakes resident David Briddock with his Carinity Chaplain of the Year award.
Community

Prison chaplain honoured

12th Sep 2019 10:51 AM
A NORTH Lakes resident who volunteers to help some of Queensland's most marginalised men has been named Carinity's Chaplain of the Year.

David Briddock has been a volunteer prison chaplain with Carinity's Inside Out Prison Chaplaincy service for five years, following 15 years as a "religious visitor" to correctional centres.

"I believe chaplains are vital in prisons as each resident finds themself in a position where they often have the time and the inclination to seek help and support," Mr Briddock said.

"More than ever, these people need a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on.

"I find every aspect of prison chaplaincy rewarding but seeing changes in the inmates who seek to get their lives on track is just the best."

The award was presented at a luncheon celebrating Carinity's volunteers, supporters and donors on August 23.

The event also acknowledged the 70th anniversary of Carinity, a not-for-profit outreach of Queensland Baptists that operates aged care and retirement communities, alternative education schools and youth, disability and chaplaincy services.

chaplaincy program prison chaplain

