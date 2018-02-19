Principal: OP score is just a number

THE state's best performing OP schools have been revealed - and Bundaberg didn't have a school in the top 50.
The top in the state went to Springfield Anglican College with a extraordinary 64 per cent of the college's OP students receiving scores of one to five last year.
Closer to home, Shalom College recorded 23.53 per cent of students receiving the top marks.
Shalom was followed closely by Bundaberg North State High with 22.58 per cent and St Luke's Anglican School with 21.05 per cent.
Shalom principal Dan McMahon said he was pleased with the academic results at the school but, in the end, it was just a number.
He said there was a culture of excellence at the school with a belief in succeeding in whatever students were good at.
"The culture of excellence is where we teach the students not to be frightened to achieve whatever they may be good at,” he said.
"Some kids and families believe an OP is the only path to success, as if its the measure of happiness.
"This is not the case.
"We just ask them to work at what they are good at.”
Three students received an OP 1 last year at Shalom.
Mr McMahon said was important for students to realise that not "one size fits all”.
"It's about teaching resilience and flexibility in life, focusing on what is going to be each child's passion,” he said.
Education Minister Grace Grace said she was thrilled with the high academic results recorded across Queensland.
BUNDABERG RESULTS
- Gin Gin State High School had 14.29 per cent with 28 students receiving an OP score and four ranked 1-5
- Isis District High School 13.89 per cent with 36 students receiving an OP score and five ranked 1-5
- Kepnock State High School 3.33 per cent with 60 students receiving an OP score and two ranked 1-5
- Bundaberg State High School 16 per cent with 68 students receiving an OP score and 11 ranked 1-5
- Bundaberg North State High School 22.58 per cent with 31 students receiving an OP score and seven ranked 1-5
- Bundaberg Christian College 14.71 per cent with 34 students receiving an OP score and 5 ranked 1-5
- Shalom College 23.53 per cent with 153 students receiving an OP score and 36 ranked 1-5
- St Luke's Anglican School 21.05 per cent with 57 students receiving an OP score and 12 ranked 1-5