Principal: OP score is just a number

OP RESULTS: Shalom principal Dan McMahon modestly said he was please with the academic results at the school but, said in the end it was just a number. PAUL BEUTEL

THE state's best performing OP schools have been revealed - and Bundaberg didn't have a school in the top 50.

The top in the state went to Springfield Anglican College with a extraordinary 64 per cent of the college's OP students receiving scores of one to five last year.

Closer to home, Shalom College recorded 23.53 per cent of students receiving the top marks.

Shalom was followed closely by Bundaberg North State High with 22.58 per cent and St Luke's Anglican School with 21.05 per cent.

Shalom principal Dan McMahon said he was pleased with the academic results at the school but, in the end, it was just a number.

He said there was a culture of excellence at the school with a belief in succeeding in whatever students were good at.

"The culture of excellence is where we teach the students not to be frightened to achieve whatever they may be good at,” he said.

"Some kids and families believe an OP is the only path to success, as if its the measure of happiness.

"This is not the case.

"We just ask them to work at what they are good at.”

Three students received an OP 1 last year at Shalom.

Mr McMahon said was important for students to realise that not "one size fits all”.

"It's about teaching resilience and flexibility in life, focusing on what is going to be each child's passion,” he said.

Education Minister Grace Grace said she was thrilled with the high academic results recorded across Queensland.

