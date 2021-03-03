Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Granville State School principal Leon Alexander McKay appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Granville State School principal Leon Alexander McKay appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
News

Principal in court: More alleged 'assault' details emerge

Carlie Walker
2nd Mar 2021 3:30 PM | Updated: 3rd Mar 2021 4:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

More details have emerged about an incident in which a Maryborough principal is alleged to have assaulted another man.

Leon Alexander McKay, principal of Granville State School, is charged with one count of serious assault of a person over 60 and another count of interfering with a driver's control of a vehicle.

The charges were mentioned before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A legal representative for Mr McKay said footage of the alleged incident was yet to be reviewed.

The charges relate to an incident in Maryborough West on December 10 last year, according to court documents.

They allege Mr McKay was passenger in the car and assaulted the driver at the intersection of Walker St and the Bruce Highway.

A spokesman for Education Queensland said the department would not comment for privacy reasons.

Community Newsletter SignUp

However, it is understood Mr McKay has temporarily stood down from his role at the school, while the charges are before the court.

The court heard case conferencing was being carried out in relation to the charges.

The case was adjourned until March 23.

assault fccourt granville state school maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Cyclone Niran will impact the Bundaberg region

        Premium Content How Cyclone Niran will impact the Bundaberg region

        News Here’s what to expect as the slow moving weather system starts moving east from tomorrow

        • 3rd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Swinging into new business selling preloved and handmade

        Premium Content Swinging into new business selling preloved and handmade

        News The trend of purchasing preloved items has continued to grow, prompting one...

        • 3rd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        AUTUMN STYLE: Fashion trends not to miss as days grow cooler

        Premium Content AUTUMN STYLE: Fashion trends not to miss as days grow cooler

        News The NewsMail caught up with one of the city’s stylish dress shops for their take on...

        • 3rd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Man leaves couple shocked after exposing himself at park

        Premium Content Man leaves couple shocked after exposing himself at park

        Crime Man didn’t know it was an offence to expose himself in public