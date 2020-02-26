Principal celebrates all career pathway choices

DURING the final years of high school, students are faced with monumental decisions about the future and overwhelmed by competition and academic performance.

Shalom College principal Dan McMahon said it was positive to see schools catering to the different needs of students and promoting inclusivity.

“The young person who works really hard to achieve an OP 6, 8 or 10 which might be the score they need to get into the course on which they have set their heart, is no more valuable than a talented young person who achieves an OP 1,” he said.

“A Tertiary pathway is only one of a number (of pathways) and I think it is sad if we would say one is more important or more valuable than another.”

Mr McMahon said many students are avoiding the OP and ATAR pathway entirely and are instead choosing a vocational pathway and securing apprenticeships, with great career opportunities to follow.

The Shalom College principal said sports and the arts were other career avenues of excellence that appealed to students.

“Creating a rank order of schools based on a very narrow slice of data (percentage of eligible students who scored an OP between 1-5) is pretty irrelevant and should certainly not be used to then make judgments about one school being better than another,” Mr McMahon said.

“Every child is different and I believe that inclusivity should be a hallmark of education.

“Schools should be responsive in their subject offerings, to the needs of young people and the needs of our society (and) young people should choose subjects that they like and are passionate about.”

Mr McMahon said the school had a number of structures in place to assist students feeling overwhelmed with academic demands and encouraged students to visit the school councillor if they were feeling stressed.