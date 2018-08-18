Princess's royal jewels on show in Bundaberg

SPANISH BEAUTY: Richard Macdonald will have an antique pop-up store with an unusual acquisition on display, some of the royal jewels from the Spanish Royal family

BUNDABERG will be the second area to view a piece of history next week with a collection of treasures once owned by a princess of the Spanish Royal Family.

Best Price Goldbuyers' Richard Macdonald is setting up a pop-up display at Hinkler Central to showcase the princess's jewellery and trinkets that came into his possession around six years ago.

"What happened was they dissolved the Spanish monarchy in 1931, in the '30s it was fashionable to dissolve monarchies all over Europe, people just told them to pack up and p--s off,” Mr Macdonald said.

He said the elderly princess who owned the jewels came to Australia after the royal family was cast out of Spain, and eventually the items were inherited by her daughter.

"When she died, her daughter didn't want this, and wanted money, and sold it to me as scrap gold,” he said.

"Which obviously I haven't turned it into scrap gold, I thought it was too beautiful to do that.”

Mr Macdonald started collecting items when he was eight years of age. He said those who wanted to start collecting themselves should attend antique shows to find their niche.

"Antiques is a heart thing, you know, you look and say 'yes, this interests me mentally and emotionally I like the idea of this so I'm going to start collecting it',” he said.

Alongside the princess' jewellery will be a wide range of collectables for sale, from notes and coins to earrings and brooches as well as the opportunity to trade or sell your own antiques. The Spanish jewels are definitely not for sale and Mr Macdonald said they will probably return to storage once he is finished displaying them at antique events.

He hasn't had the items valued but said he would estimate they are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Find these rare Spanish jewels in Hinkler Central, 8am-5pm all of next week.