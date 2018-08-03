Princesses tell how mockery ‘hurt’

Princess Beatrice, left and Princess Eugenie have opened up on royal life for Vogue in their first joint interview. Picture: AP

PRINCESSES Beatrice and Eugenie revealed mockery over their fashion sense and lifestyle has reduced them to tears - as they moaned about life in the public eye.

In their first ever joint interview, with Vogue, the sisters said it's hard being working royals - especially in the modern day.

The sisters have been ridiculed for their outlandish hats over the years, with the one 28-year-old Beatrice wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding being nicknamed a "pretzel", reports The Sun.

Famed milliner Philip Treacy later joked he worried he might have his head on a spike for designing the headpiece.

Beatrice is also criticised for the number of lavish holidays she takes.

The sisters appear to be taking it all in their stride, telling the fashion mag there was "no point being angry with anyone for beating us up".

But the Queen's granddaughters did admit the mockery has made them breakdown in the past - with Eugenie, 29, being reduced to tears at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

She revealed: "There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset.

"We were just about to step out and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. I was looking after her.

"And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me."

They also confirmed that Beatrice will be Eugenie's bridesmaid, when she marries Jack Brooksbank in October.

Beatrice said: "Euge is amazing. She's a very modern bride," while her sister insisted she wouldn't be a "bridezilla".

She added: "I'm not stressed at all. It's nerve-racking because you want it to be perfect, but then you realise that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."

The wedding will be plastic-free, just like Beatrice's home.

Both sisters are working royals - and said it's tough because there is no "precedent" or "protocol" for their lives.

Beatrice is the vice-president of partnerships and strategy for US-based tech company Afiniti, while Eugenie is an associate director at contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Beatrice said: "We are the first: we are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we're also princesses, and doing all of this in the public eye."

"We want to show people who we are as working, young, royal women, but also not to be afraid of putting ourselves out there," Eugenie added. "We're real."

The sisters also had a photoshoot at the Royal Lodge, in Windsor, which is owned by their dad Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted here with permission.