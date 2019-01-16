NT's favourite politcal pooch dies aged 112 in dog years

Princess Scrumpy dies peacefully at her home aged 112 in dog years

THE Territory's favourite political pooch, Princess Scrumpy of Scrumpyton, has died peacefully in her owner's arms just four weeks shy of her 17th birthday.

Scrumpy shot to international fame in 2016, after launching a barking mad campaign to be elected the NT's first canine chief minister.

Scrumpy's campaign manager and owner Deb Taipale said the Jack Russell had also put her paw up for the positions of prime minister and lord mayor of Darwin - but was "cheated out of her votes due to bureaucracy".

Princess Scrumpy was keen to put her paw up for the position of lord mayor of Darwin. Picture: Justin Kennedy



"We all know the truth, she'd win in a landslide if they let her run," Ms Taipale said.

"There's not a bad bone in her body.

"The world is an emptier place without her."

Scrumpy had a vision for a green, clean and cool Darwin.

Her paw-licies included introducing more shade and green spaces in Darwin's CBD, citywide free parking, more dog-friendly parks and cafes and free microchipping and desexing.

Scrumpy also wanted to put more money towards animal welfare organisations and introduce a 10c return on wine bottles.

"This will mean no more broken glass everywhere, and Mummy has heaps of empties," Scrumpy said in the lead-up to the 2017 election.

"I also want all cats to p-ss off down south."

Polls aside, Scrumpy hadn't had an easy life, battling a number of significant health issues over the years.

"She's had everything go wrong with her that a dog could ever have," Ms Taipale said.

"She's been bitten by a snake, had two cane toad poisonings, multiple skin cancers.

"The vets always called her the 'terminator of dogs' - she kept bouncing back."

Scrumpy died in Ms Taipale's arms on Monday about 2.15pm.

In dog years, she was 112.

The political pooch liked pats, frolicking at the dump and going to work with her loving owners.

When questioned about the Jack Russell's political aspirations back in 2017, NT electoral commissioner Iain Loganathan said Scrumpy would be ineligible for a position in office because she wasn't on the electoral roll, wasn't an Australian citizen and was under 18.

The NT News has asked Chief Minister Michael Gunner's office to consider a state funeral for the political pooch.