Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There’s a new royal baby on the way, with Princess Eugenie revealing she is expecting her first child early next year.
There’s a new royal baby on the way, with Princess Eugenie revealing she is expecting her first child early next year.
Celebrity

Princess Eugenie’s surprise pregnancy announcement

by Stephen Drill
25th Sep 2020 6:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Princess Eugenie is expecting a baby early next year, with the Queen "delighted" at the news.

Buckingham Palace announced the impending arrival on Friday night Australian time.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the palace said in a statement.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Originally published as Princess Eugenie's surprise pregnancy announcement

princess eugenie royal baby

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50 JOBS: Work starts on highway upgrades to improve safety

        Premium Content 50 JOBS: Work starts on highway upgrades to improve safety

        News Going on a road trip over the school holiday? Plan for some short delays as $20.3m highway improvement project gets underway

        Finding the right beach to suit you this weekend

        Premium Content Finding the right beach to suit you this weekend

        News Here’s how the weekend is shaping up for Kellys Beach, Elliott Heads, Moore Park...

        BIG READ: The women at the forefront of our homeless crisis

        Premium Content BIG READ: The women at the forefront of our homeless crisis

        News Gail Mole dreams of the community coming together

        NAMED: Everyone expected to face court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone expected to face court today

        News 49 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today