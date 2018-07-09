Princess Eugenie’s pop royalty bridesmaid

Princess Eugenie’s marriage to Jack Brooksbank will be the next royal wedding happening. Picture: Princess Eugenie sets wedding date AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady

Princess Eugenie’s marriage to Jack Brooksbank will be the next royal wedding happening. Picture: Princess Eugenie sets wedding date AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan Brady

MEGHAN Markle may have had Princess Charlotte as her bridesmaid, but Princess Eugenie has enlisted the help of pop royalty.

Eugenie, 28, is set to marry her fiance Jack Brooksbank inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle (the same location as Harry and Meghan's royal wedding) on October 12.

The couple had been dating for seven years when they became engaged during a holiday to Nicaragua in late 2017, announcing their engagement in January.

The bride-to-be is now busily locking in details for their big day - including who will appear in her bridal party. According to reports, she's already chosen Robbie Williams' five-year-old daughter Theodora to be one of her bridesmaids.

Regram from my loose woman @aydafieldwilliams A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on Jun 15, 2016 at 2:38am PDT

According to the Daily Mail, Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice have been friends with the former Take That singer and his wife Ayda Field for many years.

Eugenie has also reportedly asked Princess Charlotte, 3, to join the bridal party.

It will be the young royal's third time taking on a role in a high-profile wedding.

As well as for Harry and Meghan's wedding in May, she was also bridesmaid for her aunt Pippa Middleton when she married James Matthews last year.

According to reports, Charlotte took her role as bridesmaid at the royal wedding earlier this year very seriously, telling the other kids what to do during the ceremony.

Princess Charlotte (centre) took charge.

A guest told People magazine that the young royal was "really sweet" but also made sure everyone did the right thing.

"There was one girl who wanted to go and she said, 'No you can't go yet. We have to wait until we are asked.'"

Meanwhile, Charlotte's older brother Prince George, who turns five in a few weeks, has reportedly been asked by Eugenie to be a pageboy - marking his third time in a bridal party as well.

Charlotte was happy to be front and centre, while a shy George hid behind his father, Prince William, at Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Picture: Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty Images

While there's been no official announcement yet, given the closeness of Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, it's likely she'll follow in the Duchess of Cambridge's footsteps and have her sister as maid of honour.