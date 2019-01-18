Prince Philip involved in car crash

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, involved in car crash near Sandringham Estate

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, involved in car crash near Sandringham Estate

PRINCE Philip has narrowly avoided injury after the car he was driving overturned in a traffic accident near the Sandringham Estate.

The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh escaped injury when the two cars collided during the afternoon on Thursday local time.

Dramatic photographs taken after the crash showed a dark-coloured Land Rover, like the one Prince Philip drives, was thrown onto its side.

The Royal car pictures just outside Sandringham Source: KL FM/Twitter: Supplied

A second car is seen upright, but facing front-first into bushes off the side of the road.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the accident in a statement, saying: "The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon.

Prince Philip drives the Queen and the Obamas at Windsor in 2016. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty Images

"The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene.''

Sandringham Estate in the private country residence owned by Queen Elizabeth in Norfolk, rural England and Prince Philip has been staying there with the Queen since Christmas.

It's understood he was attended by a doctor at Sandringham. The Queen was not with him in the car at the time of the accident.

British journalists who cover the royal family reported Prince Philip was driving when the accident happened. It occurred as he was pulling out of a driveway on the estate onto the A149 road.

The accident happened near Sandringham where the Queen and Prince Philip spend part of the year. Picture: Istock

Eyewitnesses said they helped the royal out of the vehicle.

BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said eyewitnesses had reported Philip was "conscious" but very "shocked and shaken".

Two people in the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries, according to reports from Norfolk Police.

Norfolk police said they were called to the scene just before 3pm local time (10am AEDT).

Prince Philip has continued to drive well into his nineties. Picture: Getty Images

The elderly husband of Queen Elizabeth has become increasingly frail in his latter year, but is fiercely independent and still drives himself around the royal estates.

He also drives horse-drawn carriages, and walks without a stick, despite undergoing a hip replacement operation in May last year.

As a younger man, he famously owned a former British black cab and used to sneak out for unaccompanied drives around London.

- more to come