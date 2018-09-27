Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prince Of Caviar has broken his maiden in his fourth career start. Picture: AAP
Prince Of Caviar has broken his maiden in his fourth career start. Picture: AAP
Horses

Caviar’s son finally secures first win

27th Sep 2018 1:56 PM

JOCKEY Luke Nolen is looking forward to what Prince Of Caviar can do in the autumn after the son of Black Caviar finally broke his maiden at Bendigo.

In his fourth-career start, Prince Of Caviar was again heavily backed and sent out a $1.40 favourite.

It was a workmanlike performance from the regally-bred colt, who was pushed all the way by Hurricane Fighter before pulling away in the last 100m.

But jockey Luke Nolen said Prince Of Caviar wasn't an easy horse to ride.

"I was fortunate enough to win, he's been slightly frustrating but he rides well, it was a tradesman like performance today. He is going in the right direction he will be a great horse come autumn," Nolen said.

"He seems like a horse we will appreciate a long time, we will digest this one and see what is beyond this.

"Most importantly he is a winner, a lot of horses have kicked off their careers with a win at Bendigo."

 

FormGuide

Related Items

black caviar horse racing luke nolen prince of caviar

Top Stories

    Man charged with raping child cousin found not guilty

    premium_icon Man charged with raping child cousin found not guilty

    Crime A JURY has acquitted a Bundaberg man accused of raping his young cousin.

    $7.8M Bundy farm sale sparks drive for new listings

    premium_icon $7.8M Bundy farm sale sparks drive for new listings

    Business International interest in local farms

    LISTEN OUT: Bundy's top radio stations revealed

    premium_icon LISTEN OUT: Bundy's top radio stations revealed

    Offbeat Find out which station Bundy prefers

    Local Partners