Prince (kind of) sparks war between Bundaberg and Gympie

IT ALL started with the promise of a visit from a British prince, a little jealousy and a lot of tongue-in-cheek.

News that Prince Charles would soon be in the Rum City spread faster than a Gympie-ite shouting "eureka!", and before long, the editor of The Gympie Times typed up a passionate opinion piece on why Bundy wasn't all that fit for a royal visit.

"Bundaberg?" inquired GT editor Shelley Strachan.

"What does Bundaberg have to offer a royal visitor? Was Bundaberg the town that saved Queensland? No," she wrote.

"Does Bundaberg have a muster or an international film festival or the best rural show in the country?

"I don't think so.

"Granted it is home to Bundaberg Rum, but quite frankly that's about all there is to see there."

The NewsMail put the article to the test, asking our readers what was so great about Bundy compared to the "Gold City".

The responses would have even the most patriotic, rusted-on Gympie locals singing the praises of "dreary" old Bundaberg, as the muster fans so lovingly referred to our patch of earth.

"Bundaberg is a city, and Gympie is not. I've been to your little town and frankly I could see it all in well, five minutes," said Jayden Baldwin.

"Because we have rum and therefore are pirates," Greg Raines quite rightfully pointed out. Arrr!

Laurel Dahlhelm reminded everyone our liquid gold was much better than any panned out of the ground.

"Bundaberg has a rum distillery, Gympie doesn't. Charlie is coming for a rum," she said.

Rayleen Kidd listed off many a local attraction, including "turtles, rum, ginger beer, beaches, the Bert Hinkler museum, small crops, just to name a few good things".

James Laskey shared a particularly harrowing experience in the Gympie region.

"Because coming home from Sunny Coast I had a man from Gympie undertake me and cut me off and spit on my car," he said.

The debate sparked a Bundy radio spot with the Gympie editor this morning, and a retaliating post on The Gympie Times Facebook page asking what Gympie had going for it that was better than Bundy.

Sadly, Gympie locals were not too kind on themselves.

"Lived in Gympie many many years ago, and own several properties there. It is nothing but a rat-infested smouldering dung heap and a dumping ground for dole bludgers and benefit leaches who have no respect for society or the housing afforded to them," wrote Sejum Wax.

"I'm 33 years old with four kids and unfortunately I've lived in Gympie for 22 years and it has not changed much, this town is more like a retirement town," said Alicaia MacGregor.

There was a mention of the Gympie Rattler, though.

At the end of the day though, Charles or no Charles, every regional town and city has its ups and downs, and we're all good as gold - whether it's liquid or solid.